COVID-19: Springfield Mayor Sends Warning: City Will 'Shut Down' Unsanctioned Events

Kristin Palpini
Mayor Sarno (pictured here) and Springfield officials have noticed events being advertised on social media that do not appear to have the proper permits to operate in the city during the pandemic. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

If you don’t have the right permit to party, Springfield will shut you down.

This was Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s message to event planners advertising up-coming activities through social media.

Due to the pandemic, Springfield has tight restrictions on selling food on public property; a special permit is required. However, Springfield officials have noticed many events on social media that do not appear to have pulled a proper city license, Sarno said during his daily press conference.

Some of the events are promoting food sales and - in a move the mayor called “audacious” - some are charging food vendors in order to make a profit.

“I’m giving fair warning,” Sarno said, “Unsanctioned? Don’t do it; you’re going to be shut down.”

Sarno said that enforcement of the city’s food vending laws will include cease and desist orders, fines, and, “if necessary,” the police.

Food vending permits can be obtained in Springfield, but the applicant must have an appropriate COVID-19 safety plan.

