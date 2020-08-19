COVID-19 Closes Another Holyoke Business, Temporarily

Two Holyoke businesses were forced to temporarily close due to staff having COVID-19, according to the city’s Board of Health.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Board of Health ordered Nicks’ Nest, a popular hotdog restaurant, to close following a report that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked at Nick’s was on Monday, Aug. 10, owners said.

The earliest Nick’s Nest could reopen is Wednesday, Aug. 19, at noon.

Owners Kevin and Jenn Chateauneuf reported the sick employee to the Board of Health and asked for guidance. They were told to close for the next 24 hours and clean.

On Monday, Aug. 17, the Board of Health closed the Target at the Holyoke Mall because two employees had tested positive.

Nick’s Nest reached out to customers on Facebook to share the news.

“We hoped we would never have to say this. An employee has tested positive for COVID,” the owners said. “We apologize for any stress or fear this will cause anyone.”

The Chateanuef’s said that all employees who had worked with the one who caught COVID-19 cannot return to work until they provide a negative COVID-19 test to the owners.

Holyoke was recently named one of two communities in Western Massachusetts with the highest risk of contracting CVID-19, according to state data. The other one is Granby. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Gov, Charlie Baker added Holyoke to the Stop the Spread initiate, which provides high-risk communities with the means to conduct free COVID-19 testing for residents regardless of symptoms.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.