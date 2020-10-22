COVID-19: Beloved Pioneer Valley Pizzeria Is Closed For 2 Weeks

A beloved Pioneer Valley pizzeria is closing for two weeks due to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Oct. 22, Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield is closed and will remain so for the next two weeks due to the impact COVID-19 has had on the restaurant.

The Caputo family owns the restaurant and did not detail how the virus had impacted the downtown staple.

“Even though we have complied and even went beyond the recommendations of the CDC and Board of Health, COVID-19 has still reached us,” said an announcement on the Red Rose Facebook page Thursday.

The Caputos, who signed the post, said that while the restaurant is closed it will go through an extensive sanitation regimen and staff members will quarantine.

Red Rose is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 5.

“These are truly trying times,” the owners said, “however, our belief is that through community and family we will once day soon be back to normal.”

Red Rose, 1060 Main St., was founded in 1963 by Edda Caputo. The restaurant has long been a darling of the Springfield area community, which came together to support the restaurant during disruptions caused by MGM's construction next door, 2016-2017, as well as COVID-19.

