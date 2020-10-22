Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

COVID-19: Beloved Pioneer Valley Pizzeria Is Closed For 2 Weeks

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield
Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A beloved Pioneer Valley pizzeria is closing for two weeks due to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Oct. 22, Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield is closed and will remain so for the next two weeks due to the impact COVID-19 has had on the restaurant.

The Caputo family owns the restaurant and did not detail how the virus had impacted the downtown staple.

“Even though we have complied and even went beyond the recommendations of the CDC and Board of Health, COVID-19 has still reached us,” said an announcement on the Red Rose Facebook page Thursday.

The Caputos, who signed the post, said that while the restaurant is closed it will go through an extensive sanitation regimen and staff members will quarantine.

Red Rose is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 5.

“These are truly trying times,” the owners said, “however, our belief is that through community and family we will once day soon be back to normal.”

Red Rose, 1060 Main St., was founded in 1963 by Edda Caputo. The restaurant has long been a darling of the Springfield area community, which came together to support the restaurant during disruptions caused by MGM's construction next door, 2016-2017, as well as COVID-19. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.