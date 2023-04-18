Boil Tap Water Before Using It In West Springfield After 'Major' Water Main Burst

The city posted this warning on its website:

Due to a major water main break, certain areas in town have experienced dangerously lowered water pressure. As a result, the Water Department is issuing a boil water order for the impacted areas of town outlined below. West Springfield is working to isolate the area to conduct repairs. When water is available in the impacted area, DO NOT CONSUME TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.

Those impacted areas include:

South of Dewey Street and Amostown Road to the Westfield River/Agawam boundary

West of Piper Road/Amostown Road/South Boulevard to the Westfield boundary.

Click the attachment at the bottom of this article to see a map of the affected areas.

City officials told Western Mass News that a 24-inch water transmission pipe on Gooseberry Road broke. Authorities are not sure what caused the rupture.

The "significant" damage to the system means that 100 to 200 people are without water. And service may not return until Wednesday, officials told the news station.

