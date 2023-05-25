'Beautiful Soul Inside, Out': Springfield Mom ID'd As Women Thrown From Car In Western Mass

Jemyliana Vargas, 21, was a passenger in a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit that crashed into the back of a 2019 Dodge Ram truck just before 3 a.m. on May 7 in Longmeadow just past the Enfield, Connecticut, border, Massachusetts State Police said.

The impact ejected Vargas onto the northbound lane, where she was struck by at least one oncoming vehicle, officials said.

The Volkswagen driver — a 29-year-old Springfield man — was seriously wounded in the crash, and responders rushed him to Baystate Medical Center. His name was not released. The four people inside the truck were also taken to the hospital for observation, authorities said.

Police did not say if any charges had been filed in the crash.

Jemyliana was a mother of three young children, according to her obituary. Her family held a funeral for her on May 16. Everyone was asked to wear yellow, which was her favorite color.

Jemyliana was an incredible woman who was full of life and brought joy to everyone she encountered. She was known by many for her big, beautiful smile and her generous spirit. No matter what life threw at her, she always remained strong. She was a devoted mother who went above and beyond to make ends meet for her and her kids. Jemy was always ready to lend a helping hand without hesitation. She was loud and crazy but that’s what made her unique, she was definitely the life of the party. Jemyliana will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She was a light in our lives and will remembered for her courage, strength, and selflessness. May her soul continue sleeping in beautiful peace.

Social media memorials said Jemyliana was a caring friend who put her family and friends ahead of herself.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.