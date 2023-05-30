Attempted Murder: Springfield Police Bust Man Wanted In Vermont With Drugs, Gun

Springfield police were called to Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Monday, May 29, for a routine gun call. But when officers arrived, they said they found a loaded pistol, more than $5,000 in cash, cocaine, and marijuana, Springfield police said.

They also learned that one of the people the suspects had several outstanding warrants in Vermont, including trying to kill someone in Bennington in September.

Johnathan Nazario, 20, of Springfield, is charged with:

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Fugitive from Justice

A woman arrested with him was also charged.

Hennessy Matos, 22, of Wilbraham, faces charges of:

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.