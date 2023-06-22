(Update) Amber ALERT: Girl, 4, Abducted In Western Mass Found Safe

-------------------------

State police have issued an Amber Alert after a young girl was kidnapped from Springfield by her non-custodial, biological mother.

Brandee Arnold, age 32, is accused of taking her 4-year-old daughter, Cortana Concalves, on Thursday, June 22, Massachusetts State Police said. Arnold is believed to be driving a gray 2010 Honda Accord with Mass license plate 3SCG24.

Arnold has made suicidal and homicidal comments, and troopers say there is an urgent concern for Cortana's safety.

Arnold's car was last spotted on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Hampden County, in Blandford, just before 9:30 a.m.

Cortana is a white girl with brown hair. She stands three feet tall and weighs between 30 to 35 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a Hello Kitty shirt and striped shorts.

Police said Arnold took Cortana from a family gathering Thursday morning, which is against her custody agreement.

Police implore residents to call 911 immediately if they see the grey Honda, Brandee Arnold, or Cortana Concalves.

