Alleged Springfield Drug Dealer Busted After Neighbors Fed Up With Crime Demanded Action: Cops

Edwin Fontanez faces several felony charges following his bust in the 900 block of Worthington St. just after 2 p.m., Springfield police said.

Police began investigating that area after residents became fed up with crime in their neighborhood. Several called officers and demanded they do something about it, authorities said.

Police began watching the area. On Wednesday, they watched Fontanez make a suspected drug deal, and they arrested him, authorities said.

Officers found cash, a digital scale, a dozen bags of heroin, and 35 plastic caps filled with cocaine and crack, police said. They also found that he had two open drug charges — one in Springfield and another in Holyoke, officials added.

Fontanez was charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute crack

His open warrants include:

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession of a Class B drug

Distribution of a Class A drug

Conspiracy to violate drug Law

