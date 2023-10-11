A&E 'Killer Cases' Show Will Feature Ex-Westfield Cop Who Murdered His Wife

Fanion, a former Hampden County cop who was convicted earlier this year of killing his wife, will be the subject of a true-crime series on A&E called "Killer Cases." The hour-long episode will air on Friday, Oct. 13, at 9 p.m. on the A&E Network.

Police were called to Fanion's home on May 8, 2018, to find the body of his wife, Amy, on the floor in a pool of blood with a single gunshot wound to her head. It appeared to be an open and shut case of suicide.

Fanion told police that he and his wife had argued while he was at home on his lunch break. That's when she grabbed his Westfield Police Department-issued service weapon and shot herself, he claimed.

But as detectives began to pull on the threads, Brian Fanion's story unraveled. His Google search history showed searches about how long gunshot residue remains on a person after firing a weapon and how a divorce would affect his pension. Investigators also learned he was having an affair with a woman he met at a church function.

Fanion was found guilty of first-degree murder in March 2023 after a three-week trial. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Mr. Fanion’s behavior was calculating and shockingly cruel," Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said in a news release after the sentencing. "I commend the members of the jury who saw through his defense and held him accountable. This result illustrates that no matter your position or power, justice is blind. I thank our entire team, especially Assistant District Attorney Mary Sandstrom for her phenomenal efforts and commitment to justice for Amy.”

