96 Packs Of Heroin Found On West Springfield Convict During Arrest: Police

Luis Yantin, of West Springfield and formerly of Springfield, was arrested at the Springfield Inn on Riverdale Street around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, West Springfield Police report.
Investigators searched Yantin's room and found several weapons, ammunition, 96 packs of heroin, .7 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and $234 cash. Yantin was charged with the following:
- Possession to Distribute Heroin
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm in the commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Large capacity feeding device
- Firearms Violation with 3 Violent/Serious Drug Convictions
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID card
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.