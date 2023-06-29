96 Packs Of Heroin Found On West Springfield Convict During Arrest: Police

Luis Yantin, of West Springfield and formerly of Springfield, was arrested at the Springfield Inn on Riverdale Street around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, West Springfield Police report.

Investigators searched Yantin's room and found several weapons, ammunition, 96 packs of heroin, .7 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and $234 cash. Yantin was charged with the following:

Possession to Distribute Heroin

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm in the commission of a Felony

Possession of a Large capacity feeding device

Firearms Violation with 3 Violent/Serious Drug Convictions

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

Yantin has been convicted of three prior drug offenses, police added, two in 2010 and one in 2013.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.