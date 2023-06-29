Mostly Cloudy 74°

96 Packs Of Heroin Found On West Springfield Convict During Arrest: Police

A man from Western Massachusetts who has been convicted of three drug offenses is now looking at a fourth after he was arrested this week, according to authorities. 

Luis Yantin
Luis Yantin Photo Credit: West Springfield Police on Facebook
David Cifarelli
Luis Yantin, of West Springfield and formerly of Springfield, was arrested at the Springfield Inn on Riverdale Street around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, West Springfield Police report

Investigators searched Yantin's room and found several weapons, ammunition, 96 packs of heroin, .7 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and $234 cash. Yantin was charged with the following: 

  • Possession to Distribute Heroin
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm in the commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Large capacity feeding device
  • Firearms Violation with 3 Violent/Serious Drug Convictions
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID card
Yantin has been convicted of three prior drug offenses, police added, two in 2010 and one in 2013.

