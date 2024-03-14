6 Southwick Teens Held Mock 'Slave Auction,' Made Racist Comments On Social Media: DA

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni held a press conference on Thursday, March 14, explaining his decision to charge the Southwick Regional School students. He called their online chat "vile, cruel, and contemptible" in a news release.

Hatred and racism have no place in this community. And where this behavior becomes criminal, I will ensure that we act, and act with swift resolve, as we did here, to uncover it and bring it to the light of justice. There is no question that the alleged behavior of these six juveniles is vile, cruel, and contemptible. Seeing it, and facing the reality that these thoughts, that this ugliness, can exist within middle school students, here, in this community, in 2024 is discouraging, unsettling, and deeply frustrating.

All six are being charged with threat to commit a crime, authorities said. Two are also being charged with interference with civil rights, and one is accused of witness interference.

The alleged chat took place on Snapchat on Feb. 8.

"The investigation revealed that several students expressed hateful and racist comments, including notions of violence toward people of color, racial slurs, derogatory pictures and videos, and a mock slave auction directed at two particular juveniles," the prosecutor's office said in the release.

The mother of a girl discussed in the "slave auction" learned about it and reported it to the school the following day.

Officials in the middle they attended suspended the students involved. Two students were suspended for 25 days, another received a 45-day suspension, while the others got less harsh punishments.

Gulluni said prosecuting these students would send a message that hateful behavior would not be tolerated in Hampden County.

I hope that communities will surround those affected by hate and bullying with support and love, so that victims become resilient survivors. I hope that people who make mistakes and those who witness them will learn from them so as not to repeat them. I hope that our collective efforts to promote empathy, compassion, and tolerance will overcome the forces of apathy, malice, and intolerance. This is not an issue exclusive to a place, or an age group, or a race. This is a universal issue that we must face as one, unified community. Let’s move forward with hope, resiliency, and a commitment to justice.”

