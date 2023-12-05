Mostly Cloudy 39°

$500K Worth Of Guns, $100K In Drugs Found During Raid Of Longmeadow Home: Police

Two men were arrested after police found an arsenal of guns — some illegally manufactured — and more than $100,000 worth of drugs inside a home in Hampden County, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Longmeadow Police Department
Josh Lanier
Antonio Fusco and Franco Fusco, both of Longmeadow, were the target of a large-scale sting that featured multiple local and federal police agencies, Longmeadow police said on Monday, Dec. 4. 

Officers raided their home on Thursday, Nov. 30, and found 625 grams of fentanyl in pill and powder form; 92 grams of powder cocaine with a combined street value of $101,000; a pill press, digital scales, cutting agents, and other drug-selling paraphernalia, authorities said. 

They also scored more than $500,000 worth of guns, including 10 AR-15s, two AK-47s, 16 pistols, bulletproof vests, hundreds of rounds of ammo, and gun parts, Longmeadow police said. Police also found ghost guns that were 3-D printed. 

