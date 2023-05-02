3-Year-Old Forced Into Sex Acts By Springfield Man To Make Child Porn: Feds

Bairon Ubeda, of Springfield, was indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said.

Ubeda "employed, used, persuaded, induced and coerced" the victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography from December 2018 through February 2019, Rollins said. Ubeda also knowingly received and possessed child pornography.

If convicted, Ubeda could face between 15 and 30 years in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 on the child exploitation charge alone.

The charge of receipt of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Meanwhile, the charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentenced of up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.

