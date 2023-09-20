A Few Clouds 67°

2 Men Shot In Car in Chicopee, Drive Themselves To Hospital

Two men were shot early Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, in Hampden County, and investigators are asking the public for tips. 

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Chicopee police were called to the intersection of Hampden and Center Streets around 1:30 a.m. to reports of gunshots. Officers found bullet casings but no victims or damage to property, Chicopee police said. 

An initial investigation found that someone had fired at a car, and it sped away toward Springfield. 

Soon after that discovery, two men walked into Bay State Medical Center with gunshot wounds, police said. Doctors treated them for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Chicopee police ask anyone with information in the case or security camera video from that area at that time to contact detectives at 413-594-1740 or email the video to DB@Chicopeepolice.com. 

