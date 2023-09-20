2 Men Shot In Car in Chicopee, Drive Themselves To Hospital

Chicopee police were called to the intersection of Hampden and Center Streets around 1:30 a.m. to reports of gunshots. Officers found bullet casings but no victims or damage to property, Chicopee police said.

An initial investigation found that someone had fired at a car, and it sped away toward Springfield.

Soon after that discovery, two men walked into Bay State Medical Center with gunshot wounds, police said. Doctors treated them for non-life-threatening injuries.

Chicopee police ask anyone with information in the case or security camera video from that area at that time to contact detectives at 413-594-1740 or email the video to DB@Chicopeepolice.com.

