2 Children Poured Acid On Slides, Injured 4 Other Kids At Longmeadow Park: DA

Police said the juveniles poured the toxic material on the slides at Bliss Park in Longmeadow on June 11. Four children who played on them later were burned by the caustic substance.

An investigation found that the juveniles had stolen muriatic acid from the pool's pump room at the park and poured it on three slides. The toxic material was stored correctly, authorities said, but the thieves went to great lengths to get it. They scaled two fences and climbed through a ventilation shaft to break into the building's basement, police said in June.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said whether the minors wanted to hurt the other children or if it was a prank taken too far, "it will not be tolerated."

“The Longmeadow Police and Fire Departments along with my office's Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit did a remarkable job in investigating this shocking and terrible incident. I would like to thank Assistant District Attorney Curtis Frick, Juvenile Court Chief, for his committed and skilled work in bringing this case forward. Our collective effort to charge those we believe are responsible should make clear that protecting this community's children is among our highest priorities. Whether the threat and harm caused were intended as pranks or malicious acts, it will not be tolerated.”

Officials did not release their names because of their age.

They are charged with assault and battery on a child with injury (four counts), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (four counts), and vandalism, according to the prosecutor.

