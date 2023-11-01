$1M Lottery Jackpot: West Springfield Winner Eyes New Car With His Payday

David Goncalves won the seven-figure sum after he matched the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket in the Oct. 7 drawing. Those numbers were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and the Powerball was 19.

Had he matched the Powerball, he would have won the $1.4 billion jackpot.

Goncalves picked up his $1 million prize (before taxes) on Oct. 20.

He bought the ticket at Stop & Shop at Riverdale Road in Springfield. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Goncalves wasn't the only person to buy a winning Powerball ticket in Massachusetts on Oct 7. Jonathan Bulmer of Chester, New Hampshire, claimed his $1 million prize on Oct. 11.

