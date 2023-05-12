Partly Cloudy 85°

100 MPH Chase: Holyoke Mom Caught Fleeing Cops With Teen Driver Charged, Police Say

Police have charged the Holyoke mother of a 16-year-old teenager caught running from police at 110 mph in West Springfield earlier this week. She was in the backseat during the chase. 

A Massachusetts State trooper
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Kelly LeBlanc, 43, was summoned on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a child, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said. 

LeBlanc was inside the 2012 Nissan Altima with her son when he sped away from police around 6 p.m. Monday, May 8, along the Massachusetts Turnpike, troopers said, topping out at speeds above 100 mph, troopers said. A 19-year-old relative was in the front passenger seat, as well. 

Police tried to pull the vehicle over after they noticed it had a canceled registration. 

The Nissan raced onto I-90 for several miles before it overheated and had to pull over, officials said. 

Police did not release the driver's name because of his age, but authorities said he would face charges of unlicensed operation, reckless driving, speeding, and failure to stop for police.

