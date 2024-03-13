1 Killed, Another Wounded In I-391 Shooting In Chicopee

The wounded drove themselves to Baystate Medical Center around 8:45 p.m. They explained to police that a car pulled up next to the driver's side of their SUV in the southbound lane near mile marker 2.6 and fired multiple shots, Massachusetts State Police said. It's unclear what sparked the shooting or why they were targeted.

Doctors rushed a 35-year-old man who was shot in the car into surgery, but they could not save his life, authorities said. Another person was wounded and two others inside the car were not hurt, police said.

The passengers said they pulled the car over to the side of the road and frantically tried to flag down help, but no one stopped. So, they drove themselves to the hospital.

Chicopee police collected evidence from the interstate, where the victims said the shooting took place. State police are leading the investigation.

