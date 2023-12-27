“The Marine” starring John Cena was panned by critics when it landed in theaters back in 2006, getting a measly 17% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But it is now a hit on Netflix, garnering around 7.6 million hours viewed and played over 5 million times, according to the streaming platform’s Global Top 10 list.

Viewers really wanted to watch the WWE star chase a bunch of jewel thieves around the South Carolina wilderness.

The film follows a recently discharged marine, played by Cena, who goes after a group of diamond thieves to get back his wife.

“The Marine” was produced by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and marks Cena’s major acting debut.

Although it made $22 million at the box office with a budget of $15 million, the film has since spawned five sequels not starring Cena.

The West Newbury native has since starred in hit TV shows and mega blockbusters such as “Peacemaker,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Bumblebee,” and more.

"The Marine" also stars Kelly Carlson, Robert Patrick, and Anthony Ray Parker, according to IMDb.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.