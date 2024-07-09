Mostly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

'We Were In Awe': Boat Tour Catches Rare Glimpse Of Blue Whale Off Cape Ann

Anyone aboard a boat in northeastern Massachusetts on Monday, July 8, got a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse at the world's largest mammal: a blue whale in the wild. 

A blue whale can grow up to 100 feet long and weigh as much as 200 tons.&nbsp;

A blue whale can grow up to 100 feet long and weigh as much as 200 tons. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia/NOAA Photo Library
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Tour organizers gushed about the experience on the Cape Ann Whale Watch Facebook page shortly after returning to shore. 

A video posted from the trip highlights the moment tourists learn they are seeing the elusive animal, sending cheers across the deck. 

Cape Ann Whale Watch wrote in a Facebook post that that whale was nearly 115 feet long and was majestic as it surfaced and dove back under the water over and over again. Many people teared up as they realized how lucky they were to see the animal in the wild. 

Cape Ann Whale Watch posted more videos of the blue whale and other animals on Tuesday, July 9. 

To learn more about Cape Ann Whale Watch call 1-800-877-5110. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE