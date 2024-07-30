Wanted Teen Crashes Stolen Car In Georgetown, Lands In Jail: Police

The boy was not identified because of his age.

The black SUV crashed in along Central Street around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30.

The Biddeford, Maine, teenager had lost control and wrecked in a wooded area. Massachusetts State Police said he didn't have a license, and the car wasn't his.

The boy is wanted on an outstanding warrant from South Portland, Maine, for something that happened at a juvenile correction facility, Georgetown police said. However, the specifics of that charge were not released.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital to treat the injuries he sustained in the crash. He will be arraigned at a juvenile court Tuesday evening, police said.

He will be charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and fugitive from justice, Georgetown police said.

