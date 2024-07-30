Partly Cloudy 86°

Wanted Teen Crashes Stolen Car In Georgetown, Lands In Jail: Police

The Pine Tree State will have to wait their turn, as a 16-year-old boy who is wanted on charges in Maine is now accused of crashing a stolen car in Georgetown, authorities said. 

The boy reportedly crashed the stolen SUV along Central Street in Georgetown around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being arraigned. 

 Photo Credit: Georgetown Police Department
Josh Lanier
The boy was not identified because of his age. 

The black SUV crashed in along Central Street around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30. 

The Biddeford, Maine, teenager had lost control and wrecked in a wooded area. Massachusetts State Police said he didn't have a license, and the car wasn't his. 

The boy is wanted on an outstanding warrant from South Portland, Maine, for something that happened at a juvenile correction facility, Georgetown police said. However, the specifics of that charge were not released. 

The teenager was taken to an area hospital to treat the injuries he sustained in the crash. He will be arraigned at a juvenile court Tuesday evening, police said. 

He will be charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and fugitive from justice, Georgetown police said. 

