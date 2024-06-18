Vickiana Vargas-Guevara, age 28, of North Andover was charged with motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and being negligent, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death; leaving the scene of property damage, operating under the influence of liquor, and reckless operation, the Essex County District Attorney said.

Diana Melo, 37, of Lawrence, was killed in the crash.

Police say she crashed into Daeva Hair Salon at 10 Main St. in North Andover around 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

Paramedics rushed Melo to Lawrence General Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

A judge ordered Vargas-Guevara held on $50,000 bail, and she must submit alcohol screenings and is not allowed to drive, the prosecutor said.

