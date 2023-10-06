Unlawfully Present Haitian Citizen Nabbed For Setting Methuen Church On Fire: ICE

The Haitian national, who entered the US as a nonimmigrant in 2015, was arrested on violation of immigration charges on Tuesday, Sept. 26 by federal Enforcement and Removal Operations officers, US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement announced on Thursday, Oct.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was previously convicted of breaking into a Methuen church and setting it on fire in 2017. He will now remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings, officials said.

"Immigration law violators convicted of dangerous criminal behavior have no place in our neighborhoods,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said, adding, "ERO Boston officers continue to protect the security of our residents from such violent criminals who pose a real threat to the public safety of our communities.”

The noncitizen will now receive his legal due process from a federal immigration judge in immigration court, which will be administered by the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

