Under Water, No Insurance: Eastern Mass Businesses Lean On Communities After Storm

A "fixture" in North Andover's dining scene, Jaime's Restaurant, was among those seriously impacted by the tumultuous weather that hit Massachusetts on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and without flood insurance to fund repairs. The eatery, located at 25 High Street in North Andover, received a different kind of deluge after the storm passed when more than 1,000 people poured out support in the form of donations to a GoFundMe.

The fundraiser, created by fellow restaurant owner Laurel Holmes, garnered over $130,000 in three days.

"Jaime lost everything - all of his equipment, food, etc," Holmes wrote in an update to the fundraiser. "He still has to pay rent, insurance, and payroll while they remediate. The faster he can replace his lost equipment and re-open the better chance his business has to survive."

The flood of support seemed to have been enough to set the eatery up for a rebound.

"WE WILL BE BACK," read a post on the Facebook page for Jaime's Restaurant. "Thank you so very much to everyone for the outpouring of love and support we’ve been shown. We are all speechless."

Another North Andover eatery, Good Day Cafe, was also assailed by the storm and was also met with a flood of support from its community.

"They are completely shut down, underwater and of course, no flood insurance," read the description of a GoFundMe for the cafe.

A GoFundMe created to support the cafe raised almost $20,000 in two days.

Restaurants were not the only ones to suffer. Playcation Childcare, a daycare in North Andover, was also blasted by foul weather, leaving the business with significant damage and an insurer that refused to pay out for any of it.

"The flash flooding completely destroyed Playcation with catastrophic flooding," read the description of a GoFundMe created to alleviate the financial impact. "One hundred percent of the damage is going to be coming out of their pockets.

"We are asking for your help so that Sara and her family can make the necessary repairs and replacements to reopen the childcare center."

The GoFundMe raised over $9,000 in just a single day.

One family home in Billerica was inundated with water during the storm, suffering five feet of flooding to their basement, according to their GoFundMe campaign.

"We were so disheartened during this storm to see all of our possessions and livelihood just floating in knee-high water," the fundraiser description said. "Insurance won't cover the water damage from this storm. With your help, we can demo, sanitize, and begin to make this house feel like a home again!"

The fundraiser raised over $2,000 in two days.

One Needham woman named Bonnie suffered two losses in the storm — her vehicle and her office in Needham were ruined by the deluge, according to a GoFundMe set up by her friend.

"As you see from the photo her beloved Jeep was underwater and is deemed totaled," read the GoFundMe description. "Her Needham office is also totaled so she will need to relocate and set up shop before she and her staff can see clients again."

The GoFundMe for Bonnie's losses raised over $6,000 in two days.

