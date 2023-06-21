Tragic Death Of 'Cherished' Lynn 24-Year-Old Sparks Outpouring Of Community Support

Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes, of Lynn, had not been heard from since Sunday, June 1 when his phone called 911 after getting a LYFT from a party in Chelsea. His body was found in marshland along Route 107 in Revere on Friday, June 17, as reported by Daily Voice.

His family, who describes De Los Reyes as "the best friend that we ever had," has received assistance from the community in the form of a GoFundMe created to raise money for funeral services.

"We are so grateful with the people who always bring us their support," the fundraiser campaign description reads.

Supporters doled out almost $5,000 in only two days to commemorate De Los Reyes's life.

His family wrote about their frustrations with the process of finding their loved one in the GoFundMe description.

"The Lynn MA Police never paid attention to us despite the fact that my brother had already been missing for two days," the campaign description reads. "If our father hadn't hired a private investigator we would never have found our brother's body."

De Los Reyes studied medicine, and dreamed of helping people with low incomes, according to the GoFundMe.

"He was always there for us no matter what," the GoFundMe reads. "He showed us that there are going to be obstacles in our lives and it is not going to be easy but that’s what makes life interesting."

De Los Reyes's favorite phrase was "duty calls," his family wrote.

Services for the "beloved son" and "cherished brother" are scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, June 22, according to his obituary.

