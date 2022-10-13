Serious Truck Crash Causing Major Delays On I-495 In Andover: Police

Traffic was expected to be backed up for several miles because of a serious truck crash involving injuries on I-495 south in Andover, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

The two-truck crash was reported just near Exit 97 on I-93 around 8:05 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. The right lane was closed as a result and traffic was delayed all the way to Lawrence, WBZ Traffic said on Twitter.

No other information was initially released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

