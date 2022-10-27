Serious Accident On Route 1 In Peabody Causes Significant Delays

A serious crash with injuries caused significant delays on a major route in Peabody, authorities said.

The crash was reported on Route 1 in Peabody around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, MassDOT said on Twitter.

The incident shut down the ramp to I-95 south as a result. Route 1 was closed in both directions for medflight operations, MassDOT added.

The roadway was reopened about 30 minutes later but residual delays were expected. No exact word yet on injuries.

