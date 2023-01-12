Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 1 South In Peabody (DEVELOPING)

Traffic was jammed on Route 1 South in Peabody because of a crash with reported injuries on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter.

The incident reduced the road to one lane, causing a backup between Route 114 and and I-95, MassDOT reports.

While officials have yet to release any details, unconfirmed reports suggest that a pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer and that they were unconscious.

No other information was officially released. This is a developing story so check back for more.

