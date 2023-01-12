Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 1 South In Peabody (DEVELOPING)

Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
David Cifarelli
Peabody Police
Peabody Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Peabody Police Department

Traffic was jammed on Route 1 South in Peabody because of a crash with reported injuries on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter.

The incident reduced the road to one lane, causing a backup between Route 114 and and I-95, MassDOT reports

While officials have yet to release any details, unconfirmed reports suggest that a pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer and that they were unconscious. 

No other information was officially released. This is a developing story so check back for more.

