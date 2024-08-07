Topsfield Man Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency On NH Hike With Family

State Wildlife officials received a 911 call around 2:14 about a hiker having a medical emergency between the north and south peaks of the Kinsman Ridge Trail in Easton, New Hampshire. The location posed a major problem for rescuers because of the severity of the emergency, and he was about four miles from the nearest trailhead, state authorities said.

Rescue crews, witnesses, and Good Samaritans provided emergency medical aid until National Guard personnel could reach the remote location via a Blackhawk helicopter just before 4 p.m. They continued to provide care, but the man died of his injuries.

His family told rescuers that they had planned to hike to the South Peak and return to their vehicle at Lonesome Lake Trails.

The man's body was taken to a funeral home in Littleton.

His name will not be released until authorities notify his next of kin.

