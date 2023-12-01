'As Massholio As You Can Get': Charges Filed In Saugus Brawl

Four people were charged in the attack this week, NBC Boston reported Thursday, Nov. 30. They are:

Rosaria Sophia McCauly, 32, of North Reading faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a count of disorderly conduct

Arnold John Carey Marujo, 19, of Somerville, faces an underage drinking charge and disorderly conduct

Donovan Clark, 19, of Lynn, faces an underage drinking charge, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery

Anthony John Micelli, 35, North Reading, faces charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct

The fight at Kowloon Restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 22, shows several people throwing wild punches and swinging glass bottles and a man with a face covered in blood. But what would have been a scary moment for anyone there, has become a meme fest for everyone else.

Another video shows police intervening to de-escalate the brawl.

Social media couldn’t help but make light of the situation, with one X user putting “The Spirit of Massachusetts” song from “Family Guy,” a parody of a 1980s ad, in the background.

Another user turned the video into a WWE wrestling-style promo video for Kowloon.

One TikToker called the brawl the “most Masshole thing that could’ve happened. I guess people didn’t like Saugus wings, someone spit out a wing at somebody, or bumped into someone’s girlfriend who was wearing too much makeup. This is the most Massholio as you can get.”

While the internet enjoyed making fun of the fight, Saugus police weren't laughing.

“The Kowloon is a family-friendly restaurant, unfortunately, a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others," Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a statement. "A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting.”

