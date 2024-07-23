Teen Accused Of Fatal Shooting At Lynn Grocery Store Caught In Dominican Republic: DA

Adrian Pena, 18, was arrested in the Dominican Republic on July 16 and has been extradited to Miami on a fugitive from justice warrant, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday, July 23.

Pena is accused of shooting Kai Burgos, 17, of Saugus, in the parking lot of a Market Basket at 40 Federal Street on June 15, the prosecutor said.

Lynn police found Burgos suffering from a gunshot wound in a crashed car that had rolled into a nearby ravine. Paramedics rushed him to Salem Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Burgos was a student at Saugus High School and was incredibly close with his mother, a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his funeral said.

Essex County Prosecutor Paul F. Tucker said he was happy for Pena's arrest.

“We look forward to prosecuting this case to achieve justice, and hopefully some measure of peace, for Kai Burgos’ family,” Tucker said in a press release. “The perseverance and determination of law enforcement in this case speaks to their dedication in pursuit of a just outcome and to the safety of our community.”

Lynn police and Massachusetts State troopers worked with US Marshals to find and arrest Pena.

