Swampscott Native, Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy Says He Beat Cancer

The Swampscott, Massachusetts, native, first revealed the diagnosis on an episode of Barstool's "The Dozens Trivia" game show as his team, The Zitis, was being announced.

“A lot of pressure. This is all that matters. We’ve been waiting for all season,” the 47-year-old said, sporting a large bandage on his neck. “I have cancer, by the way. No big deal.”

Portnoy expounded on the announcement in a video about the diagnosis on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, June 19.

"I had cancer," the "One Bite Pizza Review" host wrote. "I beat it."

When Rico Bosco, who works for the sports and gambling empire, questioned why Portnoy about the bandage, Portnoy dropped the bombshell.

"It wasn’t the serious kind thank god," he wrote in the post. When Bosco asked how he was doing, Portnoy said, "Yeah, I'm gonna make it."

However, he said it sidelined him from attending the Celtics championship win on Monday, June 17.

