Support Swells For Newburyport 'Warrior' Woman Seriously Injured In Skiing Accident

Ana Lynch, of Newburyport, was skiing with family and friends in Big Sky, Montana, on Sunday, March 10, when the accident occurred, according to a GoFundMe.

Ski patrol crews quickly got her down the mountain and she was flown by helicopter to a trauma center in Billings. A CT scan revealed that Lynch had suffered a burst T12 vertebra that was causing pressure on her spinal cord.

After nearly nine hours of surgery, doctors were able to remove the vertebrae and stabilize her spine.

“While there are still many unknowns, the surgical team, Ana’s family and most importantly Ana remain extremely hopeful and confident that she will have a full recovery,” organizer Brandon Kelly said.

“The days ahead will present many challenges, but there is one thing that we all know: Ana is an amazing young woman with tremendous strength and resolve,” he said. “She is a warrior, and she will get through this and be even stronger.”

Kelly said he created the fundraiser to help Lynch’s family with the mounting medical bills. In less than 24 hours, it had raised nearly $73,000.

“With your support we hope to make this process as easy as possible for Ana and her family,” he said. “We all love you Ana. You’ve got this, and we are here for you.”

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

