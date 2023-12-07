A fraudulent credit card reading device, or a “skimmer,” was placed on a register at the grocery store on Everett Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to Chelsea police.

“We have the device and are working with the Market Basket as well as our regional partners to see if the devices are related to other recent incidents,” police said on Facebook.

Market Basket security video showed that the skimming device was placed at the register six minutes before workers found it and called police around 4:30 p.m., WCVB reported.

The recent incident comes after skimmers were found at Market Baskets in Haverhill, Somerville, and Reading in Massachusetts, and Nashua and Concord in New Hampshire in November.

Chelsea police warned shoppers to stay alert when using non-bank ATMs, and check to see if the card reader looks loose, crooked, or damaged.

They recommended using mobile wallets, paying inside your local gas station, blocking your PIN number when entering it on the keypad, and checking your bank account regularly.

