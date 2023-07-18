Overcast 77°

Silver Alert: Lawrence Man With Health Issues Goes Missing Still Wearing Slippers

Police are seeking the public's help to find a missing Essex County man who may be driving a vehicle in the Quincy area, officials say. 

Philippe Aoun, 85, went missing from Lawrence after last being seen around 1 p.m. on Monday, July 17, according to the Lawrence Police Department. 

Aoun suffers from health concerns. He may be driving a silver Nissan Rouge with a Massachusetts license plate 2YLY64.

The Rouge was last seen in Quincy around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. 

Aoun was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray cargo shorts, and black slippers. He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. 

Police ask that anyone with information about his location contact the Lawrence Police Department at (978) 794-5900.

