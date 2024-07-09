Shaq's Big Chicken Takes First Big Step Into Mass. With Peabody Location

One of his successful businesses is Big Chicken, a chain of restaurants with franchises across the country. The latest will open in Peabody on Wednesday, July 10, at Northshore Mall. It's the first of many restaurants the chain hopes to open in the Bay State.

The first 36 customers in line at the 210 Andover St. location will win free drinks and chicken for a year. However, winners can only get $10 worth of free meals a week.

The number 36 refers to the jersey O'Neal wore when he played for the Celtics.

Business owners Paul Bains, Ryan Corcoran, and Kyle Seyboth will operate the Peabody location.

“After Ryan and I had a chance to try the food and become immersed in Big Chicken’s vibrant and energetic atmosphere in Ohio, we started looking for the perfect place to develop our own location," Bains said in a news release. "... When it comes to the opening, we’re most looking forward to seeing the expressions on the community’s faces when they take that first bite into our larger-than-life menu items.”

That menu includes many of O'Neal's favorite foods he ate growing up, including the Original Big Chicken sandwich, Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot Chicken, and the Ultimate Mac & Cheese, crinkle-cut fries, and handmade milkshakes.

Click here to see the menu and ingredients.

Big Chicken opened in 2018 in Las Vegas and has grown to have locations across the country. The chain has plans for six more restaurants in Massachusetts.

