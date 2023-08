An unknown woman was caught on tape vandalizing a parking garage on Granite Street in downtown Haverhill on July 9, 2023, according to a post made by the Haverhill police department on Wednesday, August 2.

Police ask anyone who can identify the woman, who was seen wearing what appears to be orange shorts and a grey sweatshirt, to contact Detective Kaylee Sarfde at 978-373-1212, extension 1552.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.