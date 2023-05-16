Salem Decriminalizes 'Magic Mushrooms,' Police Chief On Board

Salem City Council passed a bill to deprioritize enforcement of laws prohibiting Psilocybin-containing fungi, also known as magic mushrooms, on Thursday, May 11.

The resolution, called An Act Relative to Plant Medicine, positions using, growing, transporting, and possessing Psilocybin-containing mushrooms as the "lowest law enforcement priority for the city of Salem."

Lucas Miller, the Salem Police Chief, took part in meetings discussing the resolution and gave it his full support, said City Council member Andrew Varela.

Valera noted that studies have demonstrated the benefits and harm-reducing potential for Psilocybin-containing mushrooms, saying that they have been used for centuries by people of other cultures.

He described a number of conditions that can be treated with the assistance of Psilocybin-containing fungi, including PTSD, chronic depression, end of life anxiety, migraines, and depression.

"We owe it to our residents to provide a safe, reasonable, and practical way to access plant medicines," said Varela.

Bay Staters for Natural Medicines, a grassroots volunteer organization designed to expanding access to psychedelic plants and psilocybin mushrooms, petitioned for the recently-passed bill.

"Massachusetts has decriminalized more cities than any other state, six, because we keep it real," a post by the Bay Staters said. "We stand in opposition to the corporations trying to charge people thousands for these gifts of nature. Our state bill, An Act Relative to Plant Medicine, will restore our right to grow and share."

The bill's passage does not legalize Psilocybin-containing mushrooms, but does not allow for city funds to go towards prosecution or use of cultivation of a certain amount of psilocybin-containing mushrooms.

Click here to watch the November 11 City Council meeting.

