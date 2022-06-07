Young Woman Drowns In Nahant Pool: Report

A 22-year-old woman has drowned in a pool in the Greater Boston area on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 7, CBS Boston reports.

The incident happened in Essex County, in the Town of Nahant, at the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, the outlet reports.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died. A person at the scene said the woman an au-pair for one of two families in the pool, according to an article from Itemlive.

The woman apparently diving in the pool for something when “something was wrong” as she came up for air, the outlet reports. Her identity has not yet been released.

Click here to read to full story from CBS Boston.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.