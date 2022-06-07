Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Young Woman Drowns In Nahant Pool: Report

David Cifarelli
Cary Street Club
Cary Street Club Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old woman has drowned in a pool in the Greater Boston area on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 7, CBS Boston reports

The incident happened in Essex County, in the Town of Nahant, at the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, the outlet reports. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died. A person at the scene said the woman an au-pair for one of two families in the pool, according to an article from Itemlive

The woman apparently diving in the pool for something when “something was wrong” as she came up for air, the outlet reports.  Her identity has not yet been released.

Click here to read to full story from CBS Boston.  

