Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: IDs Released For Duo Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Central Mass Route: Police
Police & Fire

Wrong-Way Driver From Methuen Apprehended With Stop Sticks In New Hampshire

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
Police cars face off with the silver sedan involved in the incident.
Police cars face off with the silver sedan involved in the incident. Photo Credit: New Hampshire State Police

An intoxicated driver attempted to drive from Massachusetts to New Hampshire, but did so while driving against traffic, authorities said. 

Multiple people reported a silver sedan driving northbound in the southbound lane on I-93 shortly after midnight on Thursday Dec. 8, New Hampshire State Police reported.

A trooper who was stationed at a construction site deployed stop sticks while other troopers created a rolling roadblock while the Manchester Police Department shielded traffic.

Their efforts paid off when the sedan hit the stop sticks, continued down the highway for a short distance, and then rolled to a stop. 

The driver, 26-year-old Virginia Scarponi, is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.