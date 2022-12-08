Wrong-Way Driver From Methuen Apprehended With Stop Sticks In New Hampshire

An intoxicated driver attempted to drive from Massachusetts to New Hampshire, but did so while driving against traffic, authorities said.

Multiple people reported a silver sedan driving northbound in the southbound lane on I-93 shortly after midnight on Thursday Dec. 8, New Hampshire State Police reported.

A trooper who was stationed at a construction site deployed stop sticks while other troopers created a rolling roadblock while the Manchester Police Department shielded traffic.

Their efforts paid off when the sedan hit the stop sticks, continued down the highway for a short distance, and then rolled to a stop.

The driver, 26-year-old Virginia Scarponi, is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.