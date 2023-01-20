Wrong Way Driver Collides With Commuter Rail Train In Hamilton: Authorities

A driver who thought she was turning onto a road actually ended up on the train tracks and getting hit, authorities said.

Hamilton Fire responded to a report of a Commuter Rail train crash involving a motor vehicle at the MBTA railroad crossing at Asbury Street around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the department said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, crews determined that no one was inside the car and that the driver was left uninjured. All passengers were also left unharmed and were told to stay onboard while crews worked to remove the car, Hamilton Fire said.

The crash caused that train to be taken out of service and passengers were transferred to another, the MBTA said on Twitter. Train service was also delayed up to an hour as a result.

The scene was cleared shortly before 8 p.m., Hamilton Fire said. No other information was released.

