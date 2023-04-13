Woman Facing Second OUI Charge After Crashing Car Into Methuen Home: Police

A New Hampshire woman is expected to face her second charge of operating under the influence (OUI) after she crashed her car into the front of Methuen home this week, authorities said.

Methuen Police responded to the crash at 91 Broadway Street around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, Chief Scott J. McNamara reports.

Upon arrival, officers found a Volvo station wagon that drove into the building and caused its front porch to collapse. The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Kingston, NH, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officers later determined that the woman was allegedly "huffing and blacked out prior the crash," McNamara said. She is expected in court to a second OUI charge, as well as a marked lanes violation and speeding.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.