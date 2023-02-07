Teenage Employee Purportedly Shot At Lynn Wendy's: Report

At least one person was reportedly injured following a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Lynn, reports said.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder at the Wendy's, located at 116 Boston Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to unconfirmed reports and 7News.

The employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at from the outside the drive-thru window, Boston25 reports.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the outlet continued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.