Suspect Arrested After Hours-Long Armed Standoff At Methuen Home: Police

An individual was arrested following a multi-hour armed standoff outside a Methuen home, authorities said.

Officers responded for a report of the individual for another incident at the home on Arabian Drive just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, Police Chief Scott McNamara reports. The suspect eventually barricaded themself inside the home, prompting a police standoff.

A SWAT Team was also called to the scene and police initially believed the subject, who was alone inside the home, was armed. The individual was arrested just before 9 p.m. and authorities did find a live round of ammunition inside the home, McNamara said.

No other information was released.

