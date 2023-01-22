Contact Us
Suspect Arrested After Hours-Long Armed Standoff At Methuen Home: Police

David Cifarelli
Methuen police
Methuen police

An individual was arrested following a multi-hour armed standoff outside a Methuen home, authorities said. 

Officers responded for a report of the individual for another incident at the home on Arabian Drive just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, Police Chief Scott McNamara reports. The suspect eventually barricaded themself inside the home, prompting a police standoff. 

A SWAT Team was also called to the scene and police initially believed the subject, who was alone inside the home, was armed. The individual was arrested just before 9 p.m. and authorities did find a live round of ammunition inside the home, McNamara said. 

No other information was released.

