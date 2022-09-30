Contact Us
Serious Accident Shuts Down Lynn Street In Peabody: Police

David Cifarelli
Peabody Police
Peabody Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Peabody Police Department

A street in Peabody has been shut down because of a serious car crash, authorities said. 

Peabody Police said the accident happened in the area of 106 Lynn Street, near County Street, around 3:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Twitter.

While police did not release any other information on the crash, unconfirmed reports said one or multiple people were possibly was hit by a car. Their exact injuries were unknown.

Motorists were being told to avoid the area as the incident remains under investigation. 

