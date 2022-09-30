Serious Accident Shuts Down Lynn Street In Peabody: Police

A street in Peabody has been shut down because of a serious car crash, authorities said.

Peabody Police said the accident happened in the area of 106 Lynn Street, near County Street, around 3:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Twitter.

While police did not release any other information on the crash, unconfirmed reports said one or multiple people were possibly was hit by a car. Their exact injuries were unknown.

Motorists were being told to avoid the area as the incident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.