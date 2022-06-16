Rowley Man Accidentally Sets Fireworks Off In His Apartment: Fire Officials

A Rowley man will be in court after accidentally lighting illegal fireworks inside his apartment last week, fire officials said.

An alarm prompted fire crews to respond to the area of 870 Haverhill Street on the morning of Friday, June 10, Rowley Fire Chief James C. Broderick and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint statement.

Witnesses reported hearing the sound of an explosion and heavy smoke but no fire was reported, officials said. Investigation revealed the man accidentally lit a 1.4G mortar shell firework inside his apartment, which caused damage to the floor and walls in two rooms.

Additional live shells were found in the man's bedroom and were confiscated by authorities. The also man sustained minor injuries while trying to put out the fuse, officials said.

“Illegal fireworks in a residential setting can be a recipe for disaster,” said Chief Broderick. “The residents of this building are fortunate that these illegal items didn’t cause more damage. Please don’t risk injury, fire, or worse. Leave fireworks to the professionals.”

The man is expected in Newburyport District Court at a later date, officials said.

