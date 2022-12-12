Rockport Man Among Four College Students Killed In Fiery Maine Crash; Middleton Man Injured

Hundreds of students of Maine Maritime Academy gathered over the weekend to honor four of their classmates who were killed in an early morning crash on Saturday, Dec. 10, including two young men from Massachusetts, reports said.

Maine police identified Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Brian Kenealy, 20, and Chase Fossett, 21, both of Maine, as those who died in the Saturday, Dec. 10 crash in Castine, Maine, ABC6 reported.

Investigators told reporters that a 2013 Range Rover loaded with seven students of the Maritime Academy slammed into a tree on the left side of Route 166 and burst into flames just after 2 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the driver Joshua Goncalves-Radding of Babylon, N.Y., along with passengers Noelle Tavares of North Falmouth, Mass., and Dominick Gecoya of Middleton, all 20 years old, to the hospital to treat their injuries from the wreck, ABC6 said. Police did not give an update on their conditions.

Officers in Maine are investigating the cause of the crash.

On Sunday, students, alumni, and faculty members of the Castine, Maine, academy gathered as they wrestled with their grief to say goodbye to their friends and classmates.

“Mourn these young men in their memory," Academy President Jerry Paul told the crowd, per NBC Boston. “I’ve been so touched by the way this community has come together over the last thirty-six-plus hours. I can only continue to hope and pray that we are on a path of emotional recovery through every corner of this school.”

Mourners left lit candles for Simpson, a junior studying vessel operations, and Ignacio-Cameron, a first-year transfer student, and the others at the base of a memorial during the ceremony.

"This pain touches every fiber of this community," Paul said from the podium. "Your presence here tonight says everything we could never say with words, and we’ll carry the memories of Brian, Chase, Luke, and Riley in our hearts forever."

