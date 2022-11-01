Police Involved In Standoff With Barricaded Suspect In Lynn (DEVELOPING)

Police were involved in a reported standoff involving a barricaded subject in Lynn, reports said.

Police responded after a suspect fire shots outside 7 Chase Street around 4:30 p.m on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to Tyler Merullo (@tmerullo16) Twitter and WHDH. The suspect then ran back into the house after missing their target, WHDH reports.

A source who lives on the street over tells Daily Voice they saw local, state and undercover police at the scene. Chase Street was also blocked off with caution tape, they added.

No injuries have been reported and police set up a barricade around the house as a response, the WHDH continues.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

