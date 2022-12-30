Contact Us
Pets Die, Dozens Displaced After 'Stubborn' Fire Destroys Beverly Apartment Building

David Cifarelli
Smoke billowing from a building in the Folly Hill Meadow Apartments in Beverly Smoke billowing from a building in the Folly Hill Meadow Apartments in Beverly
Smoke billowing from a building in the Folly Hill Meadow Apartments in Beverly Photo Credit: Rehab 5 via Beverly Fire Department on Facebook
Flames rising from a building in the Folly Hill Meadow Apartments in Beverly Flames rising from a building in the Folly Hill Meadow Apartments in Beverly
Flames rising from a building in the Folly Hill Meadow Apartments in Beverly Photo Credit: Mass Fire Buffs Joey Morse
Crews work to contain a three-alarm fire in the Trask Court neighborhood in Beverly Crews work to contain a three-alarm fire in the Trask Court neighborhood in Beverly
Crews work to contain a three-alarm fire in the Trask Court neighborhood in Beverly Photo Credit: Mass Fire Buffs Joey Morse
Crews work to contain a three-alarm fire in the Trask Court neighborhood in Beverly Crews work to contain a three-alarm fire in the Trask Court neighborhood in Beverly
Crews work to contain a three-alarm fire in the Trask Court neighborhood in Beverly Photo Credit: Mass Fire Buffs Joey Morse

Two pets were killed and more than 40 people were displaced after a "stubborn" fire burned through a North Shore apartment complex, authorities and reports said. 

Crews responded to the fire in the Trask Court neighborhood around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the building. 

As crews worked to control the flames, a third alarm was struck and additional crews from several neighboring departments were called in. The fire took about 10 hours to contain, Beverly Fire said.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts said between 40 and 50 people were displaced while two dogs died in the fire, 7News reports. At least one cat was also reported missing, the outlet said.

The building was deemed a total loss as well, 7News added. Crews were assessing the cause of the fire throughout the day Friday as well as checking for hot spots, Beverly Fire said.

