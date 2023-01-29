Person, Dog Perish In Weekend Haverhill Fire: Officials

One person and a pet have died following a weekend fire at a multi-family home in Haverhill, officials said.

Haverhill Fire responded to multiple calls about a fire at 36 9th Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 28, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters made entry into the building where they found one person and a dog who had died, DFS said.

The person's identity was not released. Crews were able to contain the fire to where it had originated, DFS said. The investigation ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.